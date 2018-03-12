Ex-director at Webster University institute gets probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman who embezzled $375,000 from a Webster University institute was sentenced to probation and ordered to fill out a journal.

Sixty-two-year-old Deborah Pierce also was ordered Monday to pay back the money she embezzled while director of the Confucius institute from 2007 to July 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey ordered Pierce to use the journal to explain why she committed the crime, noting that she had no previous criminal background and no apparent drug or other addiction problems.

Pierce pleaded guilty in September to transporting stolen property across state lines

Prosecutors say she used the money for personal expenses of herself and relatives.

