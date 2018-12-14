Ex-eastern Nebraska teacher faces child abuse charges

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska officials say a former teacher in the Scribner-Snyder school district has been accused of sending and soliciting illicit photos of teenage boys.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 30-year-old Bradley Hegemann, of Hartington, faces five felony charges of child abuse and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A police affidavit says Hegemann sent several messages using the app Snapchat to five teenagers between November 2017 and Dec. 7.

Police say Hegemann also bought alcohol for the teens on several occasions.

Hegemann was a teacher in the Scribner-Snyder district from August 2014 to May 2016.

