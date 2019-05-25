Ex-middle school teacher gets 3 years in sex abuse case

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey middle school teacher has been sentenced to three years in prison on convictions of sexual assault involving two former students.

Union County prosecutors said 76-year-old Robert Goodlin will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said the charges involved two Elizabeth students, one from 1993 to 1998 and the other from 2002 to 2003. Goodlin pleaded guilty in February to second-degree sexual assault. His 21 months on house arrest since his 2017 arrest won't count toward his sentence.

Goodlin taught at Secaucus High from 1979 through 1991 and in Montville and Cresskill between 1991 and 1993. He then taught in different schools in Elizabeth from 1993 through 2004 and was a substitute teacher and track coach afterward.