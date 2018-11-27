Ex-school employee gets probation for $210K theft from union

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania school district employee who stole over $210,000 has been sentenced to 90 days of home confinement.

The Delaware County Daily Times reports 52-year-old Rose Marie Lyons, of Wilmington, Delaware, was also sentenced to 23 months of intermediate punishment on Monday after pleading guilty earlier this month to a theft charge. She also must repay more than $30,000 and serve three years' probation.

Lyons was arrested in February after police investigated claims from William Penn Education Support Personnel Association members. Police say the former William Penn School District employee withdrew $210,592.91 from the association's bank account between July 2009 and Dec. 2015 while she worked as a union secretary.

Robert Keller, Lyons attorney, says his client suffered from a gambling addiction.

Lyons apologized to the court, saying she hoped to right her wrongs.

