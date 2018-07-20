Ex-youth coach gets another 30 years in child porn case

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland elementary school basketball coach and substitute teacher who blackmailed children for "sexually exploitative images" has been sentenced to another 30 years in prison.

The Washington Post reports 35-year-old Christopher Harris Speights was sentenced Friday on charges of child pornography and sex abuse. Prosecutors say Speights preyed on single-parent families to gain access to victims and record them performing explicit acts.

The Prince George's County sentence will be served concurrently to Speights' federal sentence. Speights was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 35 years in prison on similar charges.

Speights admitted earlier this year to secretly recording children during field trips and blackmailing them for photos. He also admitted to posing as a teenage girl online to solicit photos from boys.

Speights also faces sentencing in Worcester County.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com