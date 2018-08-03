FEMA, Louisiana district agrees on rebuilding 2 schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school district has obtained approval to demolish and rebuild two of the three schools that were damaged in 2016 flooding.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports the plans come after two years of negotiating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Denham Springs area board member Buddy Mincey Jr. told Thursday night's school board meeting that approval had finally come from FEMA for the replacements.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said FEMA has approved the replacement of everything except the multi-purpose room at Denham Springs Elementary School, and all but the band room at Southside Junior High School.

Those were newer and had less damage than the other buildings.

Designs for the replacements are not finished yet.

Students have been in temporary buildings since the flood nearly two years ago.

