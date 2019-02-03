Faculty union strike to continue at Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A faculty union at Wright State University in Ohio says it will head back to the picket lines after a deal didn't result from the latest talks with the university.

Members of the Wright State chapter of the American Association of University Professors have been picketing at the entrances to campus since Jan. 22. The union said that picketing will continue Monday.

The Dayton Daily News reports WSU's Board of Trustees voted Sunday to approve the school's contract offer and had asked that the union to vote on it. Union president Martin Kich said the group wouldn't do that because no "tentative agreement" had been reached with the union yet.

The strike began after the union rejected employment terms issued by school trustees in areas including health care and pay.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com