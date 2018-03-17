Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A rescue dog and its handler works at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Emergency personnel respond to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing several vehicles. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP) less
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. less
A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Florida International University Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities launched search and rescue missions. less
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, over several cars causing several fatalities and injuries. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP) less
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed, Thursday, March 15, over several cars causing several fatalities and injuries. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP) less
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. less
Emergency personnel respond to people near a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP) less
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Rescue workers walk on the rubble, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under massive slabs and killing several people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
A sign above the rubble of a new pedestrian bridge is shown, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. The bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under massive slabs and killing several people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. / AFP PHOTO / AFP TV / Miguel GUTIERREZMIGUEL GUTIERREZ/AFP/Getty Images less
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. / AFP PHOTO / AFP TV / Miguel GUTIERREZMIGUEL GUTIERREZ/AFP/Getty Images less
The FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald/TNS)
The FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald/TNS)
In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (WPLG-TV via AP)
In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (WPLG-TV via AP)
A tweet from Munilla Construction, who was building the pedestrian bridge that collapse at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Munilla Construction, who was building the pedestrian bridge that collapse at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University aftera pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University aftera pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University announcing the construction of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University announcing the construction of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Police block a road near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area and was erected less than a week ago. less
A crane is seen near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area and was erected less than a week ago. less
Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Workers stand in front of crushed cars under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Workers use a front loader to clear debris from a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Workers wait near a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
MIAMI (AP) — An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn't picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.
The voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment, the agency said in an email.
In a transcript released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective."
At a news conference Friday night, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said they have just begun their investigation, and cannot yet say whether any cracking contributed to the collapse. They also said workers were trying to strengthen a diagonal member on the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University when it collapsed.
Robert Accetta, the investigator-in-charge for the NTSB, said crews were applying post-tensioning force, but investigators aren't sure if that's what caused the bridge to fall.
In a news release late Friday, FIGG Bridge Engineers said it "continues to work diligently" to determine the cause of the collapse, and is examining the steps its team has taken. It added, "The evaluation was based on the best available information at that time and indicated that there were no safety issues." It also asked for time to accurately determine what led to the accident.
The bridge collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.
A college student who narrowly escaped from a car that got smashed in the collapse said he watched helplessly as the structure tumbled down on top of the vehicle and killed the friend who was sitting next to him in the driver's seat.
Richie Humble, who studies at FIU, was riding in a car under the pedestrian bridge when he heard a long creaking noise coming from the structure that spanned a busy Miami-area highway. It sounded different from anything he had ever heard before.
"I looked up, and in an instant, the bridge was collapsing on us completely. It was too quick to do anything about it," Humble said Friday in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
The family of the driver, Alexa Duran, has said she died. Once Humble realized he was alive, he also realized that he could not get to Duran. He called to her but got no response. A group of men outside the car started yelling at him to try crawling through the rear window.
He made his way into the back seat but couldn't squeeze through because the window was crushed. The men outside grabbed a wooden plank and pried open the rear door to pull him free, he said.
"I was trying to get people to realize my friend was still in there," he said.
He suffered cuts to his leg from glass and a slight fracture to a vertebra, but he was able to walk away from the scene.
While families waited for word on their loved ones, investigators sought to understand why the 950-ton bridge gave way during construction. The cables supporting the span were being tightened following a "stress test" when it collapsed, authorities said.
The DOT said in its Friday release that it had not been notified of any stress test.
"This is a tragedy that we don't want to re-occur anywhere in the United States," said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police. "We just want to find out what caused this collapse to occur and people to die."
Detectives declared the rubble a homicide scene.
Scheduled to open in 2019, the bridge would have provided safe passage over a canal and six lanes of traffic and created a showpiece architectural feature connecting the campus of FIU with the community of Sweetwater, where many students live.
The $14.2 million project was supposed to take advantage of a faster, cheaper and safer method of bridge-building promoted by the university.
Authorities have not confirmed the victims' names. The fatalities included a student at FIU. One person died at a hospital, and Perez said five bodies were located with the help of cameras but had not yet been retrieved.
In a Facebook post, Chelsea Brownfield said she was awaiting any information about her husband, Brandon. According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the family, Brandon Brownfield was driving home from work when the collapse happened.
"The outpouring of love we have received is incredible," Chelsea Brownfield wrote. "I know you are all concerned for us. We still have not received any news or updates about Brandon Brownfield or the progress of the search (and) rescue."
The post ended with the hashtag "praying for a miracle."
Brownfield declined to comment in a message to The Associated Press.
Jorge and Carol Fraga feared their relative's car was trapped beneath the bridge. Jorge's 60-year-old uncle, Rolando Fraga, lives in the area and frequently takes the nearby turnpike to work, but no one has heard from him since midday Thursday.
"The waiting is so ... I don't have words for that," Carol Fraga said through tears.
The bridge was put in place March 10, five days before the collapse.
When finished, the span would have been supported from above, with a tall, off-center tower and cables attached to the walkway. That tower had not yet been installed, and it was unclear what builders were using as temporary supports.
___
Associated Press writers Tim Reynolds, Josh Replogle, Freida Frisaro and Curt Anderson in Miami; Jason Dearen in Gainesville; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg and Rodrique Ngowi in Boston contributed to this report.