Fatal head-on crash between big rigs closes Utah highway

PRICE, Utah (AP) — The Utah High Patrol says a fatal head-on crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs closed U.S. 6 between Price and Green River in southeastern Utah Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says one person was killed but no other information on the wreck in Emery County was released immediately.

State Route 10 was suggested as an alternate route.