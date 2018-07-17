Feds: Michigan in need of special education intervention

DETROIT (AP) — Federal education officials say Michigan is the only state in the U.S. that needs intervention after failing to meet federal special education requirements this year.

The Detroit News reports that the U.S. Department of Education determined the need for intervention after evaluating Michigan's compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for the 2016-17 school year.

Education experts say Michigan's rating reflects its high drop-out and low graduation rates for students with disabilities. Federal officials say 29 percent of Michigan children with disabilities dropped out of school and 63 percent graduated with a regular high school diploma.

Michigan ranks alongside Washington, D.C., Palau and Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. Commonwealth.

Michigan Department of Education officials say they're still reviewing the federal report. The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment further on findings.

