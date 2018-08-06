Feds sue Kansas school district over unequal pay

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued a Kansas school district alleging it paid a female principal less than it paid the man she had replaced and less than the man who succeeded her.

A complaint filed Monday in federal court in Kansas alleges Unified School District 245 Leroy-Gridley in Coffey County violated the Equal Pay Act. It contends that in 2015 Julie Rosenquist was paid $45,000 a year as principal of Gridley Elementary and Southern Coffey County Middle School. Her male predecessor was paid $50,000 a year paid for the same job.

When she complained about the unequal pay, she was paid $46,500 the next year. The board hired a man for the job in 2017 at salary of $50,000.

The school district declined comment on the lawsuit.