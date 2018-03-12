Fisk University official named Lake Superior State president

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — An official from Fisk University in Tennessee has been named the next president of Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan.

Lake Superior State says Monday the appointment of Rodney S. Hanley is effective July 1, pending approval by the school's Board of Trustees. Hanley has served at Fisk University in Nashville as provost and vice president for academic affairs since 2014.

Lake Superior State's Board of Trustees Chair Rod Nelson says in statement that Hanley's leadership experience and "achievements in academic program development, enrollment growth, economic development and fundraising equip him to guide LSSU with distinction."

Hanley will be the 10th president of Lake Superior State and succeeds Peter Mitchell, who has served as interim president since July following the death President Thomas Pleger in May.