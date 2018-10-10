Fla. school board member under fire for sexual assault posts

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida county denounced comments by a school board member who said actor Bill Cosby should be freed after being convicted of sexual assault.

Residents at a school board meeting in Marion County, Florida on Tuesday held up signs of school board member Nancy Stacy's Facebook posts, which included a comment about how she was tired of men being destroyed by "whores."

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the Facebook post have since been taken down.

City council president Matthew Wardell in Ocala, Florida says the posts were troubling and unacceptable.

Residents who spoke at a school board meeting Tuesday night said Stacy was unfit for office and asked her to resign.

The school board chairwoman adjourned the meeting before Stacy could respond publicly.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/