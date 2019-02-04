Flooding closes Ronald McDonald House in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Families staying at a Ronald McDonald House in Chicago have been forced to move out after a pipe burst caused significant flood damage.

About a half-dozen families on Friday had to leave the facility near the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital and move to a hotel. The facility houses families who have children undergoing treatment at the hospital. Ronald McDonald House Charities officials say it will take two to three months to repair the home.

Charity officials say they are ripping out drywall, ceilings and flooring. They say kitchen and laundry appliances will need to be replaced.

Officials are hoping donations will pay for hotel rooms, meals and transportation for the families who would have stayed at the home, which can house up to 22 families.