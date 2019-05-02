Florida freshman QB Jalon Jones accused of sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two University of Florida students have accused quarterback Jalon Jones of sexual battery.

The university released two reports Thursday that stem from an April 6 incident at an on-campus residential housing complex.

Jones has not been charged. The incident reports likely will be forwarded to the state attorney's office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.

Jones, a freshman from Richmond, Virginia, played in Florida's spring game a week after the alleged battery. He ran for a game-high 63 yards and a touchdown.

Florida officials say he filed paperwork necessary to transfer earlier this week. It's unclear whether any school would allow him to enroll amid two sexual battery complaints.

According to the incident reports, the female students visited Jones and freshman cornerbacks Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele around 2 a.m. at the dormitory. Jones allegedly forced himself on both women at different times. The names of the women were redacted in the reports.

The women had rape kits completed at a nearby hospital but did not wish to pursue charges at the time, according to police. Officers withdrew the complaint and notified the "university's victims advocate."

Team spokesman Steve McClain says "we are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols."

