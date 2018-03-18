Florida jury convicts Ohio man over charter school scheme

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An Ohio businessman involved with several Florida charter schools has been convicted of racketeering and organized fraud.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported that a jury deliberated for five hours on Friday before finding Steven Kunkemoeller guilty.

During the trial prosecutors said Kunkemoeller intentionally overbilled Newpoint charter schools around the state for goods like computers, iPads and furniture. He then allegedly split the proceeds with the owner of the company that ran the schools. Prosecutors said the two men stole nearly $1 million in public funds through their scheme.

Kunkemoeller's attorney argued his client was innocent and that it was the owner of the company that ran the school who acted in bad faith. He also contended that the Florida Department of Education and Escambia County schools failed to provide proper oversight.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com