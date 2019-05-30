Former Connecticut Gov. Malloy to serve as UMS chancellor

ORONO, Maine (AP) — University of Maine System trustees appointed former Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy on Thursday to serve as the next chancellor of the seven-campus system with a mandate to continue rapid changes launched by his predecessor.

Malloy is committed to taking on "complex change initiatives" and to expediting "One University" reforms undertaken by Chancellor James Page, who worked to cut costs and match university programs with workforce needs, Board of Trustees Chairman James Erwin said.

Malloy, who served as eight years as governor of Connecticut and 14 years as the Mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, said it's important to "act with urgency" to address workforce challenges in Maine, which has the nation's oldest population.

"My time in electoral politics is over, but I am still passionate about providing public service leadership that matters," said Malloy, who will oversee seven universities with 30,000 students.

Page, who retires on June 30, notified trustees in December that he's stepping down at the end of the academic year after stabilizing enrollment and finances over a tenure of seven years.

Page, who took office in 2012, oversaw a six-year tuition freeze, consolidated administrative functions and created annual savings of more than $80 million.

Malloy will oversee the University of Maine, the University of Southern Maine, and campuses in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Farmington, Augusta and Machias.