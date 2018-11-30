Former congressman joining Ivey administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former congressman Jo Bonner is joining Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's administration.

Ivey announced Friday that Bonner will serve as her senior adviser. Bonner represented south Alabama's 1st congressional district from 2003 to 2013.

After leaving Congress, Bonner served as the University of Alabama System's vice chancellor for economic development. He also served as interim director for the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority.

Ivey said Bonner bring a "wealth of knowledge on a variety of topics to the office, and I look forward to getting his input as we move into a full term."

Ivey also named Kelly Butler, a longtime employee of the finance department and legislative fiscal office, as her finance director.

Butler previously served as acting finance director, assistant finance director and state budget officer.