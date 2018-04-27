Former school choir director admits to sex with student

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former teacher of the year for a northeast Kansas school district has admitted to having sex with a student.

Forty-five-year-old Todd Burd pleaded guilty Friday to amended charges of unlawful sexual relations. The Kansas City Star reports he initially was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy after a 16-year-old boy reported being assaulted while sitting in Burd's pickup truck.

Court documents say the victim told police that Burd sent photographs and messages that were "sexual in nature" to the boy. The victim said Burd was pressuring him to meet after school hours.

Burd taught music and was the choir director at Gardner Edgerton High School in late 2016, when the incident happened. Burd received the Gardner-Edgerton district's Teacher of the Year honor in 2015. His sentencing is set for June 29.

