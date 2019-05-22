Former school principal pleads guilty to theft

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A former school principal in New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing more than $30,000 in school funds for personal use.

The Valley News reports Matthew Laramie, the former principal of Bernice A. Ray School in Hanover, was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail, all suspended except for 28 days.

Laramie resigned in 2016. He was accused of diverting the funds for personal purposes while mispresenting that he was using the funds for professional development.

Laramie, now an assistant manager of a restaurant in Massachusetts, took a plea agreement and entered guilty pleas to two felony theft counts. Two other theft charges were dropped.

In 2016, he was found guilty of soliciting prostitution in Canaan during a sting operation by police. He pleaded no contest to a violation.

___

