Former teacher convicted of sex abuse involving student

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former substitute teacher at an elementary school near Portland has been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse.

KPTV-TV reports 54-year-old Dale Buckendahl abused a third-grade student at Alder Elementary School in 2008 while working as a substitute teacher, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The student years later reported to a school counselor that Buckendahl in 2008 put his hand up her skirt and touched her in a sexual manner.

Evidence presented at trial showed the offense occurred while the victim was seated at a table in a classroom with other students.

Buckendahl was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse. In court on Friday, he was acquitted of one count.

His sentencing is set for early January.

___

Information from: KPTV-TV, http://www.kptv.com/