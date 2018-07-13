Former teacher indicted on sex assault charges arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old former school teacher and principal indicted in New Hampshire on sexual assault charges involving an adult has been arrested in Florida.

New Hampshire State Police say Richard Brunt was arrested in Lakeland, Florida, last month, as a fugitive from justice. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police said Brunt is a former teacher and principal in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said he currently doesn't hold an educator's license.

The Hillsborough County Attorney's office says the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges allege Brunt assaulted a man between June 1999 and June 2000.

The police news release referenced the state's cold case unit in its investigation. The Tampa Bay Times reported court documents say Brunt is a suspect in a 1984 New Hampshire missing person case. The attorney general's office declined to comment Friday.