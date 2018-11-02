Fraternity orders shutdown of Boulder chapter

DENVER (AP) — The national office of a fraternity has ordered the shutdown of its chapter in Boulder after five University of Colorado students told police they believe they were drugged while attending parties in the collegiate business and residential district across from campus.

The Denver Post reports the fraternity's executive office in Lebanon, Tennessee, ordered the Sigma Pi chapter to cease operations, saying it has launched an internal investigation.

Boulder police say two women were hospitalized last month after "unknowingly ingesting drugs while drinking alcoholic beverages at parties on University Hill." Three more women later came forward with similar allegations.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh says the fraternity "is not considered a suspect at this time."

Fraternities operate independent of the university's oversight in Boulder.

