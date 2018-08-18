Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville, S.C. 57, Lincoln County 0
Adairsville 21, Chattooga 20
Aquinas 31, Laney 0
Arabia Mountain 28, Carver-Atlanta 14
Armuchee 28, Murray County 7
Athens Academy 20, Savannah Christian Prep 7
Athens Christian 28, Walker 0
Atkinson County 33, Montgomery County 10
Augusta Christian 48, Augusta Prep 35
B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta 8
Baconton 54, Pataula Charter 14
Bainbridge 35, Seminole County 0
Banneker 40, Lovejoy 16
Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Loganville Christian 28
Bleckley County 42, Hawkinsville 6
Blessed Trinity 35, St. Pius X 13
Brentwood 63, Notre Dame Academy 9
Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 6
Brookwood School 17, Westwood 6
Buford 40, Tucker 14
Camden County 27, West Forsyth 20
Campbell 34, Villa Rica 20
Cartersville 35, Allatoona 0
Carver-Columbus 20, Harris County 16
Cedar Shoals 23, Madison County 3
Central-Carrollton 21, South Atlanta 20, OT
Chapel Hill 10, Newnan 7
Charlton County 28, Frederica 21
Chattahoochee County 46, Terrell County 32
Cherokee 18, North Forsyth 16
Clarke Central 22, Winder-Barrow 19
Clinch County 24, Hebron Christian Academy 17
Coffee 20, Brunswick 7
Columbus 42, Spencer 6
Commerce 35, West Hall 19
Cook 14, Westover 10
Creekview 42, Cambridge 7
Crenshaw Christian Academy, Ala. 20, Calvary Christian 19
Crisp County 17, Americus Sumter 14, 2OT
Crisp County 36, Monsignor Donovan 0
Cross Creek 41, T.W. Josey 8
Dacula 24, Discovery 10
Dalton 21, Ringgold 10
Darlington 44, Pepperell 14
Dawson County 32, Habersham Central 28
Dodge County 23, Bradwell Institute 15
Druid Hills 28, Clarkston 9
Dublin 42, Emanuel County Institute 7
Dutchtown 31, Hughes 0
Eagle's Landing 27, Rockdale County 13
Eagle's Landing Christian 41, Morrow 0
Eastside 42, Ola 17
Effingham County 9, Evans 6
Elbert County 35, Hart County 7
Etowah 28, River Ridge 0
Fannin County 28, Gilmer 0
Fellowship Christian School 49, North Springs 39
Fitzgerald 45, Bacon County 7
Flowery Branch 70, East Hall 6
Forsyth Central 42, Chamblee 7
Fort Dorchester, S.C. 37, Glynn Academy 21
Georgia Military 35, Glascock County 7
Gordon Lee 21, Dade County 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Lovett 21
Griffin 19, Spalding 13
Hampton 15, Fayette County 7
Haralson County 35, Gordon Central 7
Harrison 48, Lassiter 0
Heard County 10, LaGrange 3
Heritage School 36, Terrell Academy 10
Heritage-Catoosa 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Hillgrove 17, Douglas County 0
Hilton Head Island, S.C. 43, Savannah 14
Holy Innocents' 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 21
Irwin County 41, Berrien 7
Jackson County 23, Banks County 0
Jeff Davis 35, Glenn Hills 6
Johns Creek 48, Fairfield Central, S.C. 21
Johnson-Gainesville 38, Oglethorpe County 0
Jonesboro 14, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 13
LaFayette 28, Model 25
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, Decatur 20
Lakeside-Evans 33, Midland Valley, S.C. 22
Lanier 47, Peachtree Ridge 0
Lee County 47, Dougherty 6
Lithonia 26, Forest Park 24
Locust Grove 42, Jackson 6
Lowndes 66, Drew 7
Lumpkin County 42, East Jackson 0
Manchester 34, Taylor County 20
Marion County 28, Schley County 7
Mary Persons 42, Gainesville 0
May River, S.C. 34, Memorial Day 6
McNair 20, Towers 0
Meadowcreek 21, Wesleyan 3
Miller County 27, Deerfield-Windsor 14
Miller Grove 18, Redan 12
Milton 21, Archer 19
Monroe 47, Jordan 14
Monroe Area 35, Apalachee 7
Mount de Sales 16, Monticello 12
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 34, Lamar County 0
Mundy's Mill 32, McIntosh 18
Newton 37, Alcovy 3
North Atlanta 20, Grady 7
North Augusta, S.C. 32, Thomson 24
North Cobb 35, Woodstock 21
North Hall 63, Chestatee 7
North Oconee 58, Putnam County 21
North Paulding 38, Paulding County 0
Northside-Warner Robins 38, Centennial 14
Northwest Whitfield 34, Coahulla Creek 6
Oconee County 20, Jefferson 13
Pace Academy 31, New Manchester 0
Parkview 42, Mountain View 6
Pebblebrook 28, South Cobb 12
Pelham 41, Macon County 0
Perry 23, Houston County 17
Pickens 44, Stone Mountain 6
Pierce County 48, McIntosh County Academy 14
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Mount Vernon 27
Providence Christian 49, Cross Keys 12
Richmond Academy 45, Hephzibah 20
Richmond Hill 27, Grovetown 7
Riverdale 39, North Clayton 0
Riverwood 48, Chattahoochee 14
Rockmart 20, Cedartown 14
Salem 22, Heritage-Conyers 16
Screven County 31, Bluffton, S.C. 30
Shiloh 25, Duluth 7
South Forsyth 26, Sprayberry 6
South Gwinnett 14, Central Gwinnett 7
Southwest DeKalb 18, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 40, Abbeville Christian Academy, Ala. 14
Swainsboro 14, Jefferson County 12
Tattnall Square 59, Our Lady of Mercy 15
Therrell 38, Osborne 34
Thomas County Central 33, Early County 7
Thomasville 15, Cairo 14
Tiftarea 53, Creekside Christian Academy 12
Toombs County 35, Twiggs County 0
Towns County 55, Hayesville, N.C. 24
Treutlen 35, ACE Charter 21
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 20, Northeast-Macon 19
Turner County 28, Worth County 19
Valdosta 45, Maynard Jackson 27
Valwood 21, Bowdon 20
Veterans 31, Upson-Lee 0
Ware County 62, Pine Ridge, Fla. 0
Warner Robins 40, Tift County 29
Warren County 40, Portal 6
Washington County 19, Baldwin 7
West Laurens 56, East Laurens 0
Westminster 56, Woodward Academy 31
Westside-Macon 21, Southwest Macon 0
Wheeler 28, Lambert 14
Windsor Forest 28, Jenkins County 22
Woodland Cartersville 31, Southeast Whitfield 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christian Heritage vs. Riverside Military Academy, ppd. to Aug 31st.
Coosa vs. Trion, ccd.
Loganville vs. Morgan County, ppd. to Aug 18th.
New Hampstead vs. Jenkins, ppd.
South Effingham vs. Long County, ccd.
___
