Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 49, Newberry 0
Andrew Jackson 37, St. John's 24
Andrews 22, Hemingway 0
Asheville School, N.C. 27, Oakbrook Prep 12
Aynor 47, Waccamaw 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6
Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 6
Belton-Honea Path 51, Powdersville 7
Ben Lippen 34, Pinewood Prep 6
Berkeley 28, Ashley Ridge 21
Boiling Springs 22, Westside 7
Brookland-Cayce 32, Airport 14
C.A. Johnson 32, Lewisville 22
C.E. Murray 26, Lee Central 20
Calhoun County 36, Pelion 20
Camden 47, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Carolina Academy 18, Dorchester Academy 0
Carolina Forest 34, Lower Richland 14
Chapman 52, Seneca 34
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 16, Timberland 0
Chester 28, Fort Mill 20
Chesterfield 47, McBee 6
Clover 35, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 3
Colleton Prep 21, Hilton Head Prep 20
Crescent 36, Blacksburg 7
D.W. Daniel 54, Easley 28
Dutch Fork 63, Spring Valley 0
Eastside 40, Riverside 14
Eau Claire 14, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
First Baptist 41, Burke 0
Florence Christian 56, King's Academy 21
Fort Dorchester 55, Cane Bay 23
Fox Creek 19, Wagener-Salley 12
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 30, St. John's Christian Academy 22
Gaffney 28, Greenwood 7
Georgetown 46, Philip Simmons 7
Gilbert 54, Batesburg-Leesville 19
Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Swansea 26
Greenville 27, Wade Hampton (G) 0
Greenwood 40, Ware Shoals 0
Greer 37, Spartanburg 17
Grovetown, Ga. 24, Midland Valley 13
Hammond 49, Trinity Byrnes School 24
Hannah-Pamplico 28, Green Sea Floyds 12
Hartsville 31, South Florence 12
Heathwood Hall 13, Wilson Hall 12
Hillcrest 20, Mauldin 14
Hilton Head Island 34, St. James 0
Indian Land 34, Buford 7
Irmo 43, W.J. Keenan 12
James F. Byrnes 41, Northwestern 21
Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Holly Hill Academy 14
Lake View 43, Johnsonville 0
Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 35, South Aiken 18
Lamar 23, Central 0
Landrum 25, Dixie 3
Laurence Manning Academy 51, Augusta Christian, Ga. 6
Laurens 34, Clinton 14
Lexington 16, Dreher 7
Liberty 22, Berea 6
Marlboro County 40, Cheraw 14
May River 35, Bluffton 21
Mullins 56, Creek Bridge 0
Myrtle Beach 37, Hanahan 0
Nation Ford 28, Conway 17
Ninety Six 57, St. Joseph 42
North Augusta 27, Evans, Ga. 21
North Central 33, Columbia 8
North Myrtle Beach 41, Loris 14
Orangeburg Prep 32, Greenwood Christian 15
Palmetto 27, Woodmont 16
Palmetto Christian Academy 46, Tri-Academy 0
Patrick Henry Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 16
Pendleton 14, Pickens 7
Porter-Gaud 42, Cardinal Newman 21
Richard Winn Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 0
Ridge View 33, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 7
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29, Estill 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 32, Pee Dee Academy 25, OT
Rock Hill 29, South Pointe 22
Saluda 55, Ridge Spring-Monetta 12
Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 54, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14
Scott's Branch 27, East Clarendon 13
Silver Bluff 56, Williston-Elko 10
Socastee 39, North Brunswick, N.C. 21
Southside 26, J.L. Mann 19
Stratford 34, R.B. Stall 7
Strom Thurmond 27, Aiken 21
Summerville 34, Wando 8
Summerville Faith Christian 52, Laurens Academy 34
Thomas Heyward Academy 56, John Paul II 19
Timmonsville 14, Edisto 6
Travelers Rest 63, Carolina High and Academy 0
Union County 35, A.C. Flora 14
Wade Hampton (H) 42, Allendale-Fairfax 14
Walhalla 70, West Oak 7
West Ashley 55, James Island 14
West Florence 52, Darlington 21
Westwood 18, Blythewood 7
Whale Branch 47, Cross 0
White Knoll 28, Colleton County 21
Whitmire 19, Great Falls 6
Woodland 34, Lake Marion 0
Woodruff 48, Broome 12
Wren 25, Camden County, Ga. 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/