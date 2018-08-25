PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 49, Newberry 0

Andrew Jackson 37, St. John's 24

Andrews 22, Hemingway 0

Asheville School, N.C. 27, Oakbrook Prep 12

Aynor 47, Waccamaw 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 6

Belton-Honea Path 51, Powdersville 7

Ben Lippen 34, Pinewood Prep 6

Berkeley 28, Ashley Ridge 21

Boiling Springs 22, Westside 7

Brookland-Cayce 32, Airport 14

C.A. Johnson 32, Lewisville 22

C.E. Murray 26, Lee Central 20

Calhoun County 36, Pelion 20

Camden 47, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Carolina Academy 18, Dorchester Academy 0

Carolina Forest 34, Lower Richland 14

Chapman 52, Seneca 34

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 16, Timberland 0

Chester 28, Fort Mill 20

Chesterfield 47, McBee 6

Clover 35, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 3

Colleton Prep 21, Hilton Head Prep 20

Crescent 36, Blacksburg 7

D.W. Daniel 54, Easley 28

Dutch Fork 63, Spring Valley 0

Eastside 40, Riverside 14

Eau Claire 14, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

First Baptist 41, Burke 0

Florence Christian 56, King's Academy 21

Fort Dorchester 55, Cane Bay 23

Fox Creek 19, Wagener-Salley 12

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 30, St. John's Christian Academy 22

Gaffney 28, Greenwood 7

Georgetown 46, Philip Simmons 7

Gilbert 54, Batesburg-Leesville 19

Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Swansea 26

Greenville 27, Wade Hampton (G) 0

Greenwood 40, Ware Shoals 0

Greer 37, Spartanburg 17

Grovetown, Ga. 24, Midland Valley 13

Hammond 49, Trinity Byrnes School 24

Hannah-Pamplico 28, Green Sea Floyds 12

Hartsville 31, South Florence 12

Heathwood Hall 13, Wilson Hall 12

Hillcrest 20, Mauldin 14

Hilton Head Island 34, St. James 0

Indian Land 34, Buford 7

Irmo 43, W.J. Keenan 12

James F. Byrnes 41, Northwestern 21

Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Holly Hill Academy 14

Lake View 43, Johnsonville 0

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 35, South Aiken 18

Lamar 23, Central 0

Landrum 25, Dixie 3

Laurence Manning Academy 51, Augusta Christian, Ga. 6

Laurens 34, Clinton 14

Lexington 16, Dreher 7

Liberty 22, Berea 6

Marlboro County 40, Cheraw 14

May River 35, Bluffton 21

Mullins 56, Creek Bridge 0

Myrtle Beach 37, Hanahan 0

Nation Ford 28, Conway 17

Ninety Six 57, St. Joseph 42

North Augusta 27, Evans, Ga. 21

North Central 33, Columbia 8

North Myrtle Beach 41, Loris 14

Orangeburg Prep 32, Greenwood Christian 15

Palmetto 27, Woodmont 16

Palmetto Christian Academy 46, Tri-Academy 0

Patrick Henry Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 16

Pendleton 14, Pickens 7

Porter-Gaud 42, Cardinal Newman 21

Richard Winn Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 0

Ridge View 33, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 7

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29, Estill 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 32, Pee Dee Academy 25, OT

Rock Hill 29, South Pointe 22

Saluda 55, Ridge Spring-Monetta 12

Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 54, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14

Scott's Branch 27, East Clarendon 13

Silver Bluff 56, Williston-Elko 10

Socastee 39, North Brunswick, N.C. 21

Southside 26, J.L. Mann 19

Stratford 34, R.B. Stall 7

Strom Thurmond 27, Aiken 21

Summerville 34, Wando 8

Summerville Faith Christian 52, Laurens Academy 34

Thomas Heyward Academy 56, John Paul II 19

Timmonsville 14, Edisto 6

Travelers Rest 63, Carolina High and Academy 0

Union County 35, A.C. Flora 14

Wade Hampton (H) 42, Allendale-Fairfax 14

Walhalla 70, West Oak 7

West Ashley 55, James Island 14

West Florence 52, Darlington 21

Westwood 18, Blythewood 7

Whale Branch 47, Cross 0

White Knoll 28, Colleton County 21

Whitmire 19, Great Falls 6

Woodland 34, Lake Marion 0

Woodruff 48, Broome 12

Wren 25, Camden County, Ga. 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/