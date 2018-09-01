Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alpharetta 14, Lanier 9
Appling County 21, Charlton County 0
Aquinas 34, Wilkinson County 12
Arabia Mountain 21, MLK Jr. 0
Archer 51, Spartanburg, S.C. 17
Athens Academy 28, Stephens County 7
Athens Christian 29, Landmark Christian 26
Atkinson County 27, Brantley County 20
Augusta Christian 34, Calhoun Falls, S.C. 0
Beaufort, S.C. 21, Effingham County 13
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 34, Grayson 22
Berrien 18, Bacon County 0
Bethesda Academy 57, Northwood Academy, S.C. 0
Bleckley County 35, Telfair County 26
Blessed Trinity 43, Woodward Academy 21
Bolles School, Fla. 43, New Hampstead 34
Briarwood 39, John Hancock 6
Brookstone 61, Jordan 25
Brookwood 31, South Gwinnett 0
Brookwood School 42, Terrell Academy 7
Brunswick 49, McIntosh County Academy 7
Bryan County 28, Long County 14
Butler 42, Montgomery County 24
Calhoun 52, Therrell 6
Callaway 14, LaGrange 0
Calvary Christian 38, Griffin Christian 0
Calvary Day 28, Islands 6
Camden County 51, Locust Grove 13
Carrollton 35, Riverdale 6
Cartersville 55, Luella 3
Cedar Grove 45, Columbia 0
Cedar Shoals 35, Greenbrier 9
Chattooga 55, Heritage-Catoosa 20
Clinch County 37, Brooks County 7
Coffee 21, Ware County 14
Colquitt County 50, Thomasville 3
Commerce 33, Hart County 21
Community Christian 45, Bethlehem Christian Academy 22
Crawford County 35, Central-Talbotton 0
Creekview 24, Allatoona 13
Cross Creek 18, Glenn Hills 6
Dalton 24, Northwest Whitfield 14
Darlington 21, Sonoraville 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla. 19, Buford 14
Deerfield-Windsor 13, Glenwood, Ala. 10
Denmark 39, North Springs 32
Dodge County 22, West Laurens 10
Douglass 54, Towers 12
Dublin 20, Swainsboro 13
Duluth 7, Lakeside-Evans 3
Dunwoody 23, Chamblee 7
Dutchtown 28, Crisp County 3
Eagle's Landing Christian 56, Heritage-Conyers 0
Early County 17, Cook 0
East Jackson 10, Oglethorpe County 7
Eastside 35, Alcovy 7
Edmund Burke 48, Augusta Prep 21
Fitzgerald 27, Dooly County 26
Flowery Branch 28, Clarke Central 14
Forsyth Central 24, Cass 12
Franklin, N.C. 40, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 24
Frederica 60, Lanier County 40
GA Force 27, Lakeview Academy 7
Gatewood 43, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0
George Walton 35, Stratford 0
Glynn Academy 49, Groves 0
Gordon Central 44, Gilmer 15
Greene County 31, Putnam County 14
Habersham Central 34, White County 20
Hancock Central 53, T.W. Josey 14
Hapeville 33, Heard County 3
Haralson County 35, Armuchee 0
Hardaway 28, Fayette County 0
Harlem 27, Washington-Wilkes 12
Harrison 49, River Ridge 10
Heritage School 55, Creekside Christian Academy 12
Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. 38, West Forsyth 30
Hillgrove 42, Banneker 13
Hiram 30, South Paulding 12
Houston County 62, Rutland 17
Howard 46, Central-Macon 26
Irwin County 40, Mt. Paran Christian 20
Jackson County 45, Lumpkin County 0
Jeff Davis 20, East Laurens 14
Jefferson 48, West Hall 6
John Milledge 41, Brentwood 7
John Paul II, S.C. def. St. Andrew's, forfeit
Johnson County 14, Warren County 12
Johnson-Gainesville 34, Cherokee Bluff 13
Jones County 35, Northside-Warner Robins 27
Jonesboro 19, Woodland Stockbridge 7
Kell 29, Lassiter 3
Kennesaw Mountain 31, Riverwood 26
LaFayette 35, Gordon Lee 0
Lamar County 48, ACE Charter 3
Lambert 16, Gainesville 15
Laney 40, McCormick, S.C. 0
Lee County 33, Peach County 0
Lithia Springs 39, Berkmar 13
Lithonia 43, Stone Mountain 6
Loganville 20, North Oconee 14
Lovett 43, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Madison County 26, Apalachee 7
Manchester 41, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Marietta 38, Collins Hill 13
Marist 33, Baylor, Tenn. 14
Mary Persons 62, Morrow 12
McIntosh 7, Henry County 0
McNair 15, Redan 13
Memorial Day 27, Pinewood Christian 0
Metter 21, Jenkins County 14
Mill Creek 39, Norcross 24
Miller County 51, Terrell County 8
Milton 42, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 17
Mitchell County 41, Chattahoochee County 14
Monroe Area 36, Pace Academy 15
Monticello 13, Bowdon 12
Mount Vernon 41, First Presbyterian Christian 17
Mount Vernon 41, First Presbyterian Day 17
Mount de Sales 21, Pinecrest 16
Mountain View 21, Dacula 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, St. Francis 28
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Coosa 16
Mundy's Mill 24, Central-Carrollton 21
Munroe Day, Fla. 45, Georgia Christian 0
Newnan 42, Alexander 20
North Atlanta 39, KIPP Atlanta 25
North Augusta, S.C. 31, Grovetown 6
North Cobb 56, Campbell 21
North Cobb Christian 48, Walker 30
North Forsyth 42, Northview 21
North Hall 27, Cherokee 17
North Murray 44, Model 7
North Paulding 31, East Paulding 29
Northgate 32, Starr's Mill 29
Northside-Columbus 20, Spencer 19
Oconee County 24, Spalding 10
Ola 35, Whitewater 13
Parkview 39, Lowndes 27
Perry 30, Westside-Macon 27
Pickens 43, Pepperell 14
Pierce County 38, Beach 0
Pike County 40, Greenville 0
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Wesleyan 28
Providence Christian 14, King's Ridge 9
Richmond Academy 41, Evans 7
Rockdale County 27, Discovery 20
Rome 35, North Clayton 0
Roswell 40, Centennial 21
Sandy Creek 38, Hampton 7
Savannah Christian Prep 49, Toombs County 21
Savannah Country Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 0
Seminole County 7, Calhoun County 6
Sequoyah 53, Osborne 0
Sherwood Christian 33, Pataula Charter 12
Social Circle 62, Cross Keys 0
South Forsyth 36, Etowah 14
Southeast Bulloch 21, Tattnall County 14
Southeast Whitfield 9, Coahulla Creek 6, OT
Southland 15, Westfield 14
Southwest Georgia Academy 36, Crisp 6
Southwest Macon 14, Macon County 8
Sprayberry 28, South Cobb 27
St. Pius X 35, Westminster 9
Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6
Stewart County 33, Randolph-Clay 0
Temple 38, Kendrick 12
Thomas Jefferson 20, Piedmont 20, OT
Thomson 54, Eagle's Landing 18
Tift County 46, Worth County 6
Treutlen 20, Twiggs County 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 45, Tattnall Square 27
Trion 21, Dade County 0
Tucker 55, Forest Park 15
Turner County 30, Taylor County 0
Union County 45, Towns County 7
Union Grove 48, Strong Rock Christian 20
Upson-Lee 33, Harris County 28
Valdosta 50, Bradwell Institute 0
Valwood 35, Notre Dame Academy 14
Veterans 38, Baldwin 30
Vidalia 28, Emanuel County Institute 14
Walnut Grove 34, Morgan County 31, OT
Walton 35, Pope 3
Washington 35, Grady 0
Wayne County 23, Richmond Hill 21
Westover 26, Monroe 6
Wheeler 31, Shiloh 24
Wheeler County 48, Glascock County 13
Wilcox County 23, Hawkinsville 0
Woodland Cartersville 55, East Hall 6
Woodstock 37, Cambridge 17
