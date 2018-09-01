PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 40, Milford 29

Ainsworth 38, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Alliance 17, Chadron 6

Amherst 28, Bertrand 22

Arapahoe 32, Elm Creek 26

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Shelton 6

Archbishop Bergan 39, Crofton 7

Ashland-Greenwood 25, Platteview 3

Auburn 45, Fort Calhoun 0

Aurora 60, Kearney Catholic 21

Axtell 63, Pleasanton 28

Battle Creek 51, Twin River 0

Bellevue West 81, Bellevue East 6

Beloit, Kan. 47, Fairbury 12

Bloomfield 44, St. Mary's 6

Broken Bow 27, Minden 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Burwell 62, West Holt 14

Cedar Bluffs 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Centennial 33, Malcolm 14

Central City 28, Columbus Scotus 20

Central Valley 70, Giltner 20

Chase County 13, North Platte St. Patrick's 9

Cody-Kilgore 44, Arthur County 38

Columbus 35, North Platte 15

Columbus Lakeview 31, Douglas County West 14

Crawford 42, Potter-Dix 18

Creighton 50, Clearwater/Orchard 44

Cross County 54, Palmer 12

David City 42, Syracuse 0

Diller-Odell 58, Blue Hill 8

Doniphan-Trumbull 21, Centura 7

Dorchester 48, St. Edward 26

Elkhorn 13, Norfolk 10

Elkhorn Mount Michael 33, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Elkhorn South 17, Millard North 6

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 60, Palmyra 28

Falls City 21, Raymond Central 17

Freeman 25, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Fremont 56, Omaha Benson 13

Garden County 48, Bayard 6

Gothenburg 21, Cozad 0

Grand Island 42, Lincoln High 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Superior 7

Guardian Angels 32, Howells/Dodge 28

Hampton 43, Santee 6

Hartington-Newcastle 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Harvard 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 14

Hay Springs 69, Creek Valley 12

Hershey 14, Gibbon 13

Hitchcock County 58, Rawlins County, Kan. 20

Holdrege 20, Fillmore Central 0

Humphrey St. Francis 80, Wynot 36

Hyannis 53, McPherson County/Stapleton 20

Johnson County Central 48, Louisville 13

Johnson-Brock 70, Mead 12

Kearney 49, Lincoln North Star 7

Kenesaw 36, Overton 6

Lexington 49, Schuyler 0

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Southeast 14

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 58, Sioux County 48

Loomis 70, Franklin 16

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Winnebago 26

Madison 69, Omaha Nation 14

Maxwell 90, Wallace 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Silver Lake 12

McCook 35, Grand Island Northwest 21

McCool Junction 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Medicine Valley 56, Elwood 12

Meridian 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18

Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 39

Mitchell 48, Southeast, Wyo. 14

Mullen 52, Anselmo-Merna 20

Nebraska Christian 54, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Tri County 25

Norfolk Catholic 31, Aquinas 7

Norris 30, Crete 13

North Bend Central 30, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Northern Valley, Kan. 50, Alma 48, OT

Oakland-Craig 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20

Omaha Burke 31, Millard West 14

Omaha Concordia 31, Lincoln Christian 6

Omaha North 48, Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 33, Omaha Roncalli 13

Omaha Westside 38, Papillion-LaVista 7

Ord 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13

Osceola-High Plains 44, Fullerton 32

Papillion-LaVista South 14, Gretna 13

Parkview Christian 74, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Perkins County 50, Southwest 24

Pierce 51, Arlington 8

Plattsmouth 17, Beatrice 7

Ponca 30, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20

Ralston 42, South Sioux City 6

Ravenna 46, Cambridge 40

Red Cloud 39, Lewiston 20

Riverside 52, Twin Loup 0

Scottsbluff 48, Hastings 14

Seward 46, Gering 0

Shelby/Rising City 48, Sandy Creek 0

Sidney 51, Gordon/Rushville 0

South Loup 26, Hemingford 0

Southern 63, Pawnee City 24

Spalding Academy 60, Heartland Lutheran 34

St. Paul 42, Southern Valley 12

Stanton 28, Tekamah-Herman 14

Sterling 77, Walthill 27

Stuart 36, Boyd County 8

Sutton 38, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Wahoo 54, Nebraska City 19

Wauneta-Palisade 30, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Wausa 47, CWC-Ewing 14

Waverly 45, Bennington 14

Wayne 34, O'Neill 14

Weeping Water 30, Heartland 28

West Point-Beemer 33, Boys Town 13

Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Deshler 20

Wisner-Pilger 42, East Butler 12

Wood River 16, Bridgeport 0

York 50, Blair 28

Yutan 41, Conestoga 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ogallala 14, Valentine 0, suspd. 2nd quarter due to lightning

Eustis-Farnam 40, South Platte 31, suspd. at Half due to lightning

Sutherland 14, Paxton 6 suspd. at Half due to lightning

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/