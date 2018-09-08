Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0
Adams-Friendship 27, Columbus 20
Algoma 19, Oconto 14
Almond-Bancroft 32, Pardeeville 0
Amherst 31, Shiocton 7
Antigo 28, Lakeland 13
Appleton North 56, Stevens Point 36
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh North 0
Arrowhead 27, Kettle Moraine 17
Ashland 20, Mosinee 17
Assumption 46, Athens 22
Augusta 22, Whitehall 21
Baldwin-Woodville 14, Osceola 6
Bangor 46, New Lisbon 7
Baraboo 34, Portage 8
Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 12
Belleville 28, Nekoosa 0
Beloit Memorial 37, Madison East 13
Benton/Scales Mound 39, Shullsburg 34
Berlin 42, Waupun 7
Big Foot 48, Whitewater 18
Black Hawk 8, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
Black River Falls 48, Richland Center 0
Bloomer 46, Ladysmith 20
Bonduel 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Brookfield Central 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Brookfield East 3, Hamilton 0
Brookwood 34, Cashton 12
Burlington 27, Badger 20
Cadott 22, Neillsville/Granton 6
Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Dells 19
Catholic Central 29, Shoreland Lutheran 25
Clayton 50, Menominee Indian 12
Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Blair-Taylor 0
Colby 20, Spring Valley 13
Crivitz 62, Elcho/White Lake 6
Cumberland 46, Barron 6
D.C. Everest 13, Appleton East 7, OT
De Soto 36, Hillsboro 0
Dominican 39, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 0
Eau Claire Memorial 31, Superior 24
Edgar 46, Auburndale 6
Edgerton 41, Clinton 8
Elk Mound 41, Boyceville 12
Elkhorn Area 21, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 10
Ellsworth 38, Amery 14
Elmwood/Plum City 59, Cameron 23
Fall Creek 41, Altoona 8
Fall River 2, Wayland Academy 0
Fennimore 27, Cuba City 0
Florence 34, Phillips 8
Fond du Lac 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Denmark 20
Franklin 29, Racine Case 6
Freedom 42, Oconto Falls 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Prairie du Chien 26
Gibraltar 50, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0
Glenwood City 27, Durand 12
Grantsburg 55, Turtle Lake 28
Green Bay Preble 16, De Pere 14
Green Bay Southwest 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Hilbert 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Hilbert/Stockbridge 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Holmen 20, West Salem 0
Homestead 42, West Bend East 17
Horicon/Hustisford 41, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Hortonville 53, Wausau West 14
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 7
Hurley 62, Suring 7
Independence/Gilmanton 28, Eleva-Strum 14
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Iowa-Grant 22, Southwestern 13
Ithaca 30, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 14
Jefferson 20, Brodhead/Juda 0
Johnson Creek 45, Cambria-Friesland 30
Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Racine Park 0
Kewaunee 41, Southern Door 12
Kiel 35, Roncalli 0
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh West 14
La Crosse Central 32, Aquinas 8
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 38, Pepin/Alma 14
Lake Mills 20, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Wautoma 0
Lancaster 42, Luther 0
Laona-Wabeno 29, Three Lakes/Phelps 26
Little Chute 33, Marinette 8
Living Word Lutheran 41, St. John's NW Military Academy 8
Lodi 52, Westfield Area 0
Lomira 28, Laconia 6
Lourdes Academy 45, Rio 0
Loyal 46, Greenwood 8
Luck 38, Bruce 18
Madison La Follette 35, Janesville Parker 0
Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 27
Manitowoc Lutheran 32, St. Mary Catholic 12
Manitowoc Lutheran 32, St. Mary Central 12
Marathon 47, Chequamegon 14
Markesan 16, Dodgeland 13
Marquette University 42, Menomonee Falls 7
Marshfield 24, Kaukauna 21
Martin Luther 40, Racine Lutheran 8
Mauston 35, New Glarus/Monticello 10
McFarland 48, East Troy 27
Medford Area 36, Rhinelander 7
Melrose-Mindoro 25, Royall 6
Menasha 52, Shawano Community 22
Merrill 26, Wausau East 14
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 30, Milw. Bay View 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Carmen South 30, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 0
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 24, Milwaukee North 8
Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Milwaukee Madison/University 0
Milwaukee King 61, Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 14
Milwaukee Lutheran 50, Cudahy 24
Milwaukee South 21, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Mineral Point 42, Darlington 0
Mondovi 45, Colfax 6
Monona Grove 36, Edgewood 0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 56, Beaver Dam 28
Mukwonago 45, Oconomowoc 14
Muskego 28, Catholic Memorial 27
Neenah 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 20, Greendale 7
New Berlin West 13, Pewaukee 7
New Holstein 28, Chilton 21
New London 41, Green Bay East 13
Newman Catholic 47, Gillett 6
Nicolet 7, West Bend West 6
Northern Elite 42, Crandon 0
Northland Pines 26, Rib Lake/Prentice 14
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
Oak Creek 29, Kenosha Bradford 7
Omro 41, Mayville 13
Onalaska 21, La Crosse Logan 14
Oostburg 28, Mishicot 20
Oregon 40, Fort Atkinson 0
Ozaukee 9, Random Lake 3
Peshtigo 33, Coleman 30
Pittsville 56, Tri-County 8
Platteville 28, Arcadia 8
Plymouth 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Washington 46, Cedarburg 20
Potosi/Cassville 50, Highland 0
Poynette 28, Marshall 7
Prairie Farm 48, New Auburn 0
Pulaski 35, Notre Dame 28
Racine Horlick 57, Kenosha Tremper 7
Randolph 44, Deerfield 6
Reedsburg Area 9, Sauk Prairie 7
Reedsville 18, Howards Grove 0
Rice Lake 34, Chippewa Falls 13
Ripon 14, Kewaskum 7
River Falls 25, Menomonie 18
River Ridge 52, Belmont 0
Rosholt 41, Tigerton/Marion 0
Saint Croix Central 39, New Richmond 0
Saint Francis 32, Brookfield Academy 0
Sevastopol 44, Oneida Nation 22
Seymour 38, Xavier 28
Sheboygan Falls 13, Valders 6
Sheboygan South 29, Sheboygan North 0
Shell Lake 34, Northwood/Solon Springs 19
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 21, Brown Deer 14
Somerset 42, Prescott 21
South Milwaukee 35, Greenfield 28
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
Spooner 45, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12
St. Marys Springs 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
St. Marys Springs 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Stoughton 26, Milton 14
Stratford 49, Tomahawk 7
Sun Prairie 49, Janesville Craig 0
Tomah 22, Sparta 17
Turner 28, Evansville/Albany 22
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
Union Grove 38, Westosha Central 0
Unity 31, Clear Lake 8
Verona Area 35, Madison West 0
Viroqua 26, Dodgeville 6
Waterford 24, Wilmot Union 14
Watertown 41, Monroe 14
Watertown Luther Prep 41, Waterloo 14
Waukesha North 45, Waukesha South 13
Waukesha West 21, Germantown 7
Waunakee 31, DeForest 7
Waupaca 49, Green Bay West 0
Wauwatosa West 27, Wauwatosa East 7
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 44, North Crawford 6
Webster 40, Flambeau 0
West De Pere 33, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Westby 35, River Valley 28
Whitefish Bay 14, Grafton 0
Wild Rose 20, Boscobel 14
Winneconne 35, Campbellsport 0
Winter/Birchwood 36, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 24
Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Pius XI Catholic 14
Wrightstown 34, Clintonville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kickapoo/LaFarge vs. Riverdale, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Menominee Indian vs. Bowler/Gresham, ccd.
Parkview vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/