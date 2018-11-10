Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA A Private=
First Round=
Aquinas 30, Stratford 14
Brookstone 28, Christian Heritage 7
Hebron Christian Academy 20, Mt. Paran Christian 10
Holy Innocents' 44, Mount de Sales 21
Mount Vernon 41, Savannah Country Day 28
Riverside Military Academy 24, George Walton 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 52, Whitefield Academy 7
Wesleyan 10, Tattnall Square 8
GHSA A Public=
First Round=
Chattahoochee County 22, Macon County 12
Commerce 42, Seminole County 6
Emanuel County Institute 42, Manchester 20
Trion 20, Wilcox County 19
GHSA Class AA=
First Round=
Bremen 40, Union County 10
Brooks County 47, Screven County 0
Douglass 34, Pepperell 0
Dublin 49, Toombs County 14
Fitzgerald 51, Harlem 14
Hapeville 32, Coosa 10
Heard County 63, Monticello 22
Jefferson County 28, Early County 21
Rabun County 65, Spencer 0
Rockmart 55, South Atlanta 0
Thomasville 42, Hephzibah 7
Washington County 31, Vidalia 25
GHSA Class AAA=
First Round=
Benedictine Military 45, Tattnall County 0
Calhoun 55, Fannin County 17
Cedar Grove 49, Hart County 0
Dawson County 44, Haralson County 22
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, North Murray 17
Jenkins 29, Appling County 22
Lovett 40, Morgan County 7
Monroe Area 38, Pace Academy 22
North Hall 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6
Peach County 48, Ringgold 7
Pierce County 49, Windsor Forest 21
Pike County 9, Crisp County 3, OT
Westside-Macon 32, Cook 18
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Burke County 28, Howard 22
Cairo 44, Henry County 0
Cartersville 34, Stephens County 7
Columbus 35, Salem 32
Eastside 41, Hardaway 23
Marist 61, Heritage-Catoosa 20
Mary Persons 59, Richmond Academy 0
North Oconee 27, Sandy Creek 8
Pickens 42, White County 0
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Buford 35, Miller Grove 13
Cedar Shoals 41, Lithonia 0
Dutchtown 35, Harris County 0
Kell 48, Carver-Atlanta 8
New Hampstead 21, Starr's Mill 10
Rome 62, Maynard Jackson 14
Stockbridge 20, Veterans 14
Ware County 35, Riverdale 7
Warner Robins 27, Locust Grove 0
Wayne County 17, Jonesboro 9
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
First Round=
Allatoona 38, Centennial 7
Bradwell Institute 28, Grovetown 21
Coffee 45, Stephenson 17
Creekside 47, Gainesville 12
Creekview 38, Pope 14
Dacula 28, Northgate 0
Effingham County 16, Lakeside-Evans 10
Glynn Academy 42, Evans 7
Habersham Central 35, Douglas County 0
Lanier 20, Mays 12
Richmond Hill 19, Greenbrier 14
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
First Round=
Archer 56, Forsyth Central 0
Colquitt County 34, Etowah 5
East Coweta 28, Marietta 26
Hillgrove 21, Pebblebrook 7
McEachern 48, Newnan 21
Mill Creek 13, Brookwood 10, OT
Milton 28, South Gwinnett 19
Norcross 30, Mountain View 23
North Gwinnett 49, Central Gwinnett 0
Parkview 42, Collins Hill 19
Tift County 42, Roswell 7
West Forsyth 35, Newton 3
GISA Class AA=
First Round=
Brentwood 41, Westwood 7
GISA Class AAA=
First Round=
Valwood 35, Augusta Prep 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/