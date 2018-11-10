Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 5A=
First Round=
Alexandria 45, Central 24
Captain Shreve 28, St. Amant 21
Denham Springs 17, Sam Houston 14
Destrehan 22, Hammond 0
East Ascension 17, East St. John 13
Hahnville 35, Walker 9
Haughton 57, Fontainebleau 36
John Ehret 43, Dutchtown 0
Landry/Walker 30, Barbe 12
Ouachita Parish 37, Parkway 35
Ruston 28, Comeaux 18
Slidell 35, Central Lafourche 21
Terrebonne 24, Chalmette 22
West Monroe 53, Pineville 0
Zachary 42, Sulphur 17
Class 4A=
First Round=
Assumption 8, Carencro 6
Bastrop 44, McDonogh #35 16
Belle Chasse 20, G.W. Carver 12
Breaux Bridge 29, Lutcher 28, OT
Easton 44, Rayne 0
Helen Cox 19, North DeSoto 14
Karr 34, Minden 10
Lakeshore 45, DeRidder 21
Leesville 49, Woodlawn (SH) 28
Livonia 28, Cecilia 6
Neville 55, Opelousas 28
Pearl River 21, Franklin Parish 20
Shreveport Northwood 48, South Terrebonne 12
St. Martinville 55, Franklinton 42
Tioga 42, Benton 21
Westgate 56, Plaquemine 35
Class 3A=
First Round=
Baker 18, Marksville 12
Caldwell Parish 22, Avoyelles 14
Church Point 28, West Feliciana 6
Crowley 26, Sophie B. Wright 6
Eunice 34, Brusly 20
Iota 49, KIPP Renaissance 0
Jena 49, South Beauregard 0
Kaplan 28, Jennings 13
Lake Charles College Prep 28, Erath 14
Madison Prep 24, Sumner 20
North Webster 41, Albany 8
Northwest 46, Berwick 39
St. James 25, Donaldsonville 0
Sterlington 49, W.L. Cohen 0
Union Parish 50, Bogalusa 0
Class 2A=
First Round=
Amite 51, Springfield 0
DeQuincy 25, East Beauregard 0
East Feliciana 22, Capitol 8
Ferriday 54, Vinton 0
Franklin 16, Red River 13
General Trass (Lake Providence) 35, Lakeside 6
Independence 36, Pine 32
Kinder 56, Bunkie 14
Mansfield 16, South Plaquemines 14
Many 76, Ville Platte 0
Northeast 12, Lake Arthur 8
Rayville 27, North Caddo 15
Rosepine 20, Port Allen 14
St. Helena Central 32, Delhi Charter 0
Vidalia 26, Oakdale 0
Welsh 49, West St. Mary 0
Class 1A=
First Round=
Basile 56, Tensas 8
Delhi 46, North Central 0
East Iberville 22, Arcadia 16
Gueydan 40, Centerville 28
Homer 44, Elton 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 52, Delta Charter 6
Merryville 12, White Castle 6
Montgomery 42, Plain Dealing 0
Oberlin 60, Lena Northwood 0
Sicily Island 28, Varnado 12
Slaughter 26, LaSalle 21
Division I=
First Round=
Brother Martin 30, Scotlandville 0
Evangel Christian Academy 63, Archbishop Shaw 0
St. Augustine 34, Holy Cross 9
Division II=
First Round=
Archbishop Hannan 37, Lusher Charter 0
E.D. White 27, St. Michael 7
Parkview Baptist 35, Teurlings Catholic 16
St. Louis 36, Loyola College Prep 24
Division III=
First Round=
Ascension Episcopal 35, Riverside Academy 13
Baton Rouge Episcopal 32, Holy Savior Menard 22
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Pope John Paul II 9
New Iberia Catholic 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Newman 30, Northlake Christian 7
Division IV=
First Round=
Ascension Catholic 52, Hanson Memorial 8
LCA 70, Houma Christian 6
Opelousas Catholic 35, Covenant Christian Academy 18
Ouachita Christian 49, Central Catholic 28
Pointe Coupee Catholic 19, St. Edmund Catholic 12
Southern Lab 49, St. Mary's 6
St. Frederick Catholic 16, Sacred Heart 7
Vermilion Catholic 48, Cedar Creek 13
MAIS 8 Man=
Semifinal=
Tallulah 53, Prairie View 20
