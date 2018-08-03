Frustration builds as police stay mum on missing Iowa woman

This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are offering no new details in their search for a University of Iowa student who vanished more than two weeks ago.

Kevin Winker, investigative operations director for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said Friday he knows the tight-lipped approach is frustrating for people who are eager to know what happened to 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

But he says investigators will continue to withhold basic details about the case because they believe it gives them the best chance to solve it.

At a news conference, Winker said investigators are confident in their timeline of the night Tibbetts went missing from her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18.

But again he declined to say whether Tibbetts is believed to have returned home safely from a jog that evening.