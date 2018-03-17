GOP candidate who called teen 'skinhead lesbian' quits race

Now Playing:

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A Republican Maine House candidate who called a Florida high school shooting survivor a "skinhead lesbian" and called another a "bald-faced liar" is quitting the race.

Leslie Gibson was widely criticized for insulting the survivors of last month's shooting, which killed 17 people. The Portland Press Herald reports Gibson said Friday he's walking away with his "head held high."

One of the teenage students Gibson attacked online was Emma Gonzalez, a leader in student efforts to combat gun violence. He said there was "nothing about this skinhead lesbian" that impressed him.

Gibson had been unopposed in the 57th District contest. Now Republican Thomas Martin Jr. and Democrat Eryn Gilchrist are running. Gilchrist says she was "horrified" at the idea of Gibson representing her.

Gonzalez has stirred people with shouts of "Shame on you!" directed at lawmakers.









Photo: Michael Laughlin/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida ... more Photo: Michael Laughlin/AP Image 2 of 3 Emma Gonzalez, a senior who survived Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talks with people at North Community Park in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Gonzalez is one of the students who escaped the deadly school shooting and focused their anger Sunday at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less Emma Gonzalez, a senior who survived Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talks with people at North Community Park in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Gonzalez is one of the ... more Photo: John McCall, AP Image 3 of 3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. Seventeen perished and more than a dozen were wounded in the hail of bullets at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,Florida the latest mass shooting to devastate a small US community and renew calls for gun control. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISERHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images less Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. Seventeen perished and ... more Photo: RHONA WISE, AFP/Getty Images GOP candidate who called teen 'skinhead lesbian' quits race 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com