General strike shuts down Argentine capital

















BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A strike led by Argentina's largest union confederation has shut down much of the country's capital — freezing public transportation, airlines, ports, schools, banks and government offices.

The General Labor Confederation is staging the 24-hour walkout to protest the economic austerity policies of President Mauricio Macri.

There has been widespread discontent over continuing high inflation, sharp rises in utility bills, layoffs of public workers and a cap on pay raises.

Many are also angry over the government's decision to seek credits from the International Monetary Fund, which many blame for part economic crises.

The Transportation Ministry says more than 70,000 airline passengers have been affected by the strike.