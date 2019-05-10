Georgia Gov. Kemp signs budget upping teacher salaries

CAMILLA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a record budget for fiscal year 2020 with a focus on increased education spending.

Teachers and other certified public school employees will each see a $3,000 raise under the $27.5 billion state spending proposal signed Friday in Camilla, in southwestern Georgia.

Beginning July 1, the 2020 general budget adds $611 million in state spending over last year's budget. Nearly 90% of that will go to teacher pay raises.

Kemp has said it's a down payment on his campaign promise to raise teacher salaries by $5,000. Other state employees will receive a 2% wage increase.

The budget also includes funding for public schools to improve school safety and $150 million in bond funding, or borrowing, for the state-wide purchase of new touchscreen voting machines.