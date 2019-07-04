Georgia Tech students clear to keep free fitness trackers

ATLANTA (AP) — The University System of Georgia says Georgia Tech students who received free fitness trackers through a promotion meant for employees can keep the devices.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the decision reverses an earlier move by the system to make students return Fitbits they got without authorization.

The university system says 8,000 Fitbits were sent to students and some employees through a promotion that was meant to be limited to employees enrolled in a wellness program. Word got out about the program through social media, creating a flood of orders.

Students were facing a Monday deadline to either return the Fitbits or pay for them. But vice chancellor Teresa MacCartney says everyone can now keep the devices, and Fitbit will return any that have been surrendered.