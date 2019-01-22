Gov. Burgum bringing in VIPs to lobby for Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is bringing in out-of-state VIPs to lobby lawmakers on his proposal to commit public money to a presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt.

On Tuesday night, Burgum will host Theodore Roosevelt V, the 26th president's great-great-grandson. Also scheduled to attend is former Wal-Mart chairman Rob Walton and his wife, Melani, who a graduate of Dickinson State University.

Burgum has proposed dedicating $50 million in interest money from North Dakota's voter-approved savings account for oil and gas taxes to help build the library. Under the proposal, the state money would be matched by $100 million in private fundraising.

Burgum says the library in Medora would elevate North Dakota's reputation around the globe.

But lawmakers are generally lukewarm on the proposal, saying the state has more pressing needs.