Gov. Raimondo to represent alumni at Harvard's commencement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will serve as chief marshal of the alumni at Harvard University's commencement exercises.

Harvard says the Democratic governor was elected by her classmates to represent alumni at the university's 367th commencement on May 24.

Raimondo graduated from Harvard in 1993.

The 25th reunion class has selected the chief marshal from among its ranks since 1899.

Raimondo says she's honored and she looks forward to reconnecting with her class.

The chief marshal leads the afternoon alumni procession into Tercentenary Theatre and hosts a lunch for dignitaries and guests in Widener Library.

Susan Morris Novick, the Harvard Alumni Association president, says they're proud to have a dedicated public servant leading the alumni.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was the chief marshal of the alumni in 2017.