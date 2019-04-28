Grant stands at West Point; bronze statue unveiled

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — A seven-and-half foot bronze statue of Ulysses S. Grant now stands at the U.S. Military Academy.

The statue of the 18th U.S. president was dedicated this week, not far from statues of Grant's fellow West Pont graduates Douglas MacArthur, George Patton and Dwight Eisenhower.

Grant graduated West Point in 1843 and was the first alum to become a U.S. president.

Grant's statue is on the edge of The Plain, where the cadets hold daily parades.

Grant is portrayed in his four-star uniform of the Union Army during the Civil War.