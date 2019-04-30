Gunshot fired in Virginia high school classroom; no one hurt

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say no one was injured when a student accidentally fired a gun in a northern Virginia high school classroom.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said a student was displaying a gun around noon Tuesday in an art classroom at Hylton High School in Woodbridge.

The gun fired and the bullet ricocheted in the classroom several times, hitting a trash can and the ceiling.

Students were locked down in their classrooms for several hours Tuesday afternoon and held past their usual dismissal while police investigated and searched for the gun, which was ultimately recovered.

Police say they believe the firing was accidental, but Barnard said the case remains under investigation.

The student who fired the gun has been detained and police said charges were pending.