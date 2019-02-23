Haskell Cultural Center and Museum to close indefinitely

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University's Cultural Center and Museum will close indefinitely because its operating grant expired Friday.

Julia Good Fox, a college dean, said the university is working to secure more funding to reopen the center later this semester.

Three people work at the center.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the museum's collections date back to 1884. It contains items pertaining to Haskell's history, as well as items from several tribal cultures of students, and artwork by American Indian artists, Haskell students, faculty and alumni.

Good Fox says she is confident the center will reopen later this year.

