Hassan to speak on threats to homeland security

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is speaking up about what she calls a growing number of threats to America's homeland.

Hassan, a Democrat, is giving a speech Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University about bipartisan strategies to counter international and domestic terrorism and to protect infrastructure from cyber-attacks. The remarks will be followed by a question and answer session with audience members.

Hassan is a member of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.