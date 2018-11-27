High school football coach accused of 1980s child sex crimes

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky high school football coach has been accused of committing sex crimes against a child while he was leading the team in the early 1980s.

News outlets cite police and court records in Monday reports as saying 69-year-old Thomas Duffy was indicted on four sodomy charges last week by a grand jury in Boyle County.

Danville police Assistant Chief Glenn Doan says the crimes allegedly happened in 1982 and 1983 and involved a child younger than 16. Police did not say if the victim was a Danville High student.

Duffy was Danville High School's football coach from 1980 to 1987 and won two state championships.

Duffy was arrested and released on bond; it's unclear if he has a lawyer. Kentucky imposes no time limit on prosecuting felonies.