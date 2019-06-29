Hospital says it will be diverting trauma patients elsewhere

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia hospital has given notice that it will be diverting trauma victims to other facilities despite a state warning against taking steps toward closure.

Hahnemann University Hospital said Saturday that it notified the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Friday night that it was "de-designating" as a Level 1 and 2 trauma facility.

Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Trebelev cited "clinical and operational challenges" and said the move was considered "in the best interest of patient safety." Officials said the emergency department will remain open but won't accept trauma patients.

The 495-bed hospital announced Wednesday it would close in September due to unsustainable financial losses.

State health officials warned against taking steps toward closing, calling for a detailed plan ensuring the safety of those depending on Hahnemann for care.