Huck Finn returns to Delaware library, 46 years overdue

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A copy of the "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" has finally made its way back to a Delaware library, which had decided to waive its late fee of $1,687.50 for the book due in 1972.

The News Journal reports Lee Dunham found the Mark Twain classic in some old boxes, and saw that it had been checked out of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library 46 years ago, six years before she was born.

She figured her father, Jim, was the forgetful library patron. He died in 2002, so she put it in the library book drop, with an apology note.

Library Director Alison Miller says she had no idea it was missing. She says the book's return brought a smile to their faces, and it will now go back into circulation.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com