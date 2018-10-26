Illinois-Chicago massage therapist accused of sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have accused a University of Illinois at Chicago massage therapist of sexually abusing two students while working on campus.

The Chicago Sun Times reports 52-year-old Carl Schultz was charged Friday with criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery involving the students on separate occasions. The two men say they were assaulted during massages.

A judge set bond at $5,000 and ordered him to return to court for a hearing on Nov. 15.

It wasn't clear if Schultz has an attorney.

A university spokeswoman says Schultz was hired in June for a temporary position in the Campus Recreation Department.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/