KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The father of an Indian man who was fatally shot in Kansas City says he has many unanswered questions after police killed a person of interest in the case.

Koppu Ram Mohan's son was 25-year-old Sharath Koppu, an engineering student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City who was killed July 6 during a robbery at a fast food restaurant.

Mohan told reporters in Hyderabad that his son had quit his part-time job at the restaurant and was working his last shift when he was killed.

Investigators say 25-year-old Marlin Mack had been under surveillance in Koppu's killing when police shot him Sunday, after he fired at officers. Three officers were wounded.

Mohan says he wishes police had caught Mack alive because he would like to know why Mack killed Koppu.