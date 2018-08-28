Indiana expecting fans to have clear path to football games

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University athletic director Fred Glass says football fans should have a clear path from Indianapolis to Memorial Stadium for all seven home football games this season.

Construction on the Interstate 69 extension between Indianapolis and Evansville and around the Hoosiers' stadium has caused headaches for more than a decade. Glass believes it has kept Indiana's average home crowds among the smallest in the Big Ten.

Glass says the Indiana Department of Transportation and the governor's office have assured him four lanes on Interstate 69 will remain open for home football and men's basketball games all season.

Earlier this month, the city of Bloomington issued a release saying the state would miss its Aug. 31 target for substantially completing the section.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25