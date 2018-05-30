Indiana middle school to resume classes following shooting













Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at the school on Friday. He was shot but not seriously injured. less Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 2 of 4 Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at the school on Friday. He was shot but not seriously injured. less Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 3 of 4 Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks to the media during a press conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at the school on Friday. He was shot but not seriously injured. less Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks to the media during a press conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 4 of 4 FILE- This undated file photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. (Whistler family via AP, File) less FILE- This undated file photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near ... more Photo: AP Indiana middle school to resume classes following shooting 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis middle school is set to resume classes five days after a male student allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate and a teacher who's credited with disarming the assailant.

Noblesville West Middle School is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning on a two-hour delay.

Noblesville Schools' spokeswoman Marnie Cooke says it will operate on the same shortened schedule as the district's final two days of classes Thursday and Friday. Cooke says the school will focus on counseling and "team building" over the final three days of the school year.

Science teacher Jason Seaman is credited with tackling the male suspect after he shot and seriously wounded 13-year-old Ella Whistler Friday morning. She remains hospitalized in Indianapolis. School officials say her medical condition is improving.