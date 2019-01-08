Indiana mom backing tougher bus law after children's deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of three children fatally struck while crossing a northern Indiana highway to board their school bus is backing a move for tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms.

Brittany Ingle said during a Statehouse news conference Tuesday that she is fighting to prevent other parents from facing the same tragedy.

Ingle's 9-year-old daughter and twin 6-year-old sons were killed in the Oct. 30 pre-dawn collision on Indiana 25 near Rochester. The driver who hit the children told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. She faces three counts of reckless homicide.

Sen. Randy Head of Logansport proposes suspending the driver's license for 90 days the first time someone passes a stopped school bus and a year for repeat offenders.