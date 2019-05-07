International student from Tanzania drowns in Arkansas river

HARRISON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say an international college student from Tanzania has drowned in the Buffalo River.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in a news release that 22-year-old Allen Buberwa died Monday in the river at Pruitt Landing, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Wheeler said witnesses saw Buberwa slip and fall into the river and another person jumped in to help, but both began to struggle.

Wheeler said two swimmers were able to rescue one person, but Buberwa disappeared under water.

Buberwa's body was recovered shortly after 11 p.m., about five hours after he disappeared.

Wheeler said Buberwa was attending North Arkansas College in nearby Harrison.